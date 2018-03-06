Ivanti Gives Voice to IT Incident Management Software

A protracted, exasperating customer service experience popped into my mind while reading this sentence in the Ivanti Voice data sheet: “One of the most frequent customer complaints about call centers is having to repeat information.”

Ain’t that the truth. Here’s a brief personal experience.

Awhile back, some thieves targeted my neighborhood late one night. Two cars parked on our street had windows smashed and items stolen. What’s more, our garage door was left open (a rare occurrence, thank goodness). My car wasn’t locked, and the thieves stole a satchel that contained among other things my checkbook. Once I had notified the credit union of the theft, it quickly closed the checking account and opened a new one.

But my troubles didn’t end there.

Not thinking, I had failed to notify our primary bank and home mortgage holder, “The Brawny Behemoth Bank,” of the change in credit union checking account numbers. That meant that half of each month’s automatic mortgage payments—drawn on the credit union—weren’t being made. I called the Behemoth Bank to make them aware of the issue and the urgency to get the new credit union account tied into their system.

Easier said than done.

It took nearly a month and speaking with no fewer than seven different banking representatives on the phone to iron things out. The most frustrating part of the ordeal was having to rehearse the backstory to each representative.

