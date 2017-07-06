Ivanti CEO Steve Daly Talks about RES Software Acquisition – Video
This morning we announced the RES Software acquisition!
In the following video clip, Ivanti CMO Steve Morton (left) and CEO Steve Daly discuss the RES acquisition.
RES Software Acquisition: Why we did it
To keep pace with rapid technological change
“If we’re going to scale with all the change that’s happening and have the ability to meet the increased needs of the end-user,” said Steve Daly, “we have to do something differently. We have to unify IT when it comes to end-user computing.”
To break down silos
IT departments often form in silos, a costly problem for the business that can actually increase security risks. Changes could potentially happen in different areas of the IT infrastructure with little visibility. Morton says RES’s ability to unify IT is a major solution to this.
RES solves this issue of IT trying to stitch together a bunch of different technologies and deal with different vendors.
To increase automation
“Where most of the growth in the company has come recently is in their automation technology,” explains Daly.
