Home Applications Ivanti Acquires Software Optimization Expert Concorde Solutions, Extends IT Asset Management Capabilities

Ivanti Acquires Software Optimization Expert Concorde Solutions, Extends IT Asset Management Capabilities

0
Ivanti Acquires Software Optimization Expert Concorde Solutions, Extends IT Asset Management Capabilities
0

Empowers organizations to better determine effective license position and manage their entire software asset portfolio

Today, Ivanti (backed by Clearlake Capital) announced that it has acquired Concorde Solutions (“Concorde”), a leading provider of SaaS software asset management (SAM) solutions, specializing in managing software licensing complexity in the data center across hybrid IT environments. This acquisition, Ivanti’s ninth in five years, extends the company’s IT Asset Management (ITAM) offerings, providing customers with additional insights and control to help organizations model and improve their effective software license position.

Concorde’s license optimization technology allows customers to manage and optimize software licensing for both client-side applications, as well as complex, server-based enterprise products like those offered by Oracle, Microsoft, VMware and IBM. Operating at the heart of software asset management, Concorde’s Core Control addresses license compliance, purchasing efficiency, change management and service management. Through its SaaS platform, Concorde provides enhanced entitlement management and decision modeling to help customers gain better visibility and control to maximize their software investments.

“With this acquisition, Ivanti is advancing its lead in SAM by filling a critical unmet need within the greater ITAM ecosystem,” said Ivanti CEO Steve Daly. “By bringing together Concorde’s software licensing expertise and Ivanti’s asset intelligence and endpoint management capabilities, we’re providing customers total asset management from a single point of control. Due to our close collaboration over the past year, we will be able to offer customers immediate access to the enhanced portfolio of solutions.”

According to Gartner’s latest global IT spending forecast update, organizations will spend $332 billion on software in 2016. Many organizations can cut spending on software by as much as 30 percent by implementing three software license optimization best practices. The report explains: “a SAM tool can automate, accelerate and improve manual processes. It can pay dividends over manual alternatives, and can often pay for itself.”*

“Software asset management is a critical discipline for any enterprise today and the team at Concorde has done an extraordinary job of addressing increasingly complex areas of IT governance, control and operational efficiency,” said Andy Burton, chairman of Concorde. “We look forward to seeing the combined business having an even greater impact in providing much-needed solutions for complicated asset decision-making processes in the enterprise IT estate.”

A former Ivanti One partner, Concorde’s participation in the technical alliance program provided Ivanti with the opportunity to vet the technology and determine its value to the Ivanti customer base before acquiring the company.

With the help of the Concorde team, based in Reading, U.K., Ivanti plans to invest in ongoing development and integration to further leverage Concorde’s technology and expertise to help organizations optimize spend across client and data center applications, minimize the cost and time of completing audits and make budget cycles more predictable.

The terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

*Gartner Press Release, Gartner Says Organizations Can Cut Software Costs by 30 Percent Using Three Best Practices, Australia, July 19, 2016

For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/licenseoptimizer

About Ivanti

Ivanti is IT evolved. By integrating and automating critical IT tasks, Ivanti is helping IT organizations successfully automate and secure the digital workplace. For more than three decades, Ivanti has helped IT professionals address security threats, manage devices and optimize their user experience. From traditional PCs, to mobile devices, virtual machines and the data center, Ivanti helps discover and manage IT assets wherever they are located, improving IT service delivery and reducing risk. Ivanti also ensures that supply chain and warehouse teams are effectively leveraging the most up-to-date technology to improve productivity throughout their operation. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com

About Concorde

Established in 2007, Concorde is a specialist in dealing with the complexity of software licensing across Hybrid IT. With the combination of the market’s most powerful Software Asset Management (SAM) platform, Core Control, deep analytics and market-leading licensing expertise, we enable organizations to take control, reduce risk, save money and successfully adopt transformational technologies – see more at www.concordesolutions.com

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.SM. The firm’s core target sectors are software and technology-enabled services; industrials and energy; and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $4 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led 90 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Collaboration
Data Center
Development
Management
Mobile
Security
User Management
Ivanti
Ivanti Ivanti is IT evolved. By integrating and automating critical IT tasks, Ivanti is modernizing IT and helping IT organizations successfully automate and secure the digital workplace. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      This is the core OS image that powers Windows IoT platform on Raspberry Pi 2 & 3. Windows 10 IoT Core is the smallest version of the Windows 10 editions that leverages the Windows 10 common core architecture. This edition enables building low-cost devices with fewer resources. Read the entire article here, Download Windows 10 […]

      read more
      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      PureRDS DABCC Feature Image

      RDSConfig.exe – Adjust RDP Permissions Free Tool

      ManageEngine FI

      FREE Tool – Troubleshoot Remote Desktop Connections

      On-Demand Webinars

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        See What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        As you may remember, a few months ago, we released the latest version of Remote Desktop Manager. To answer the various interrogations of our users. We recently run a special webinar answering your RDM 12 questions featuring guest speaker, Microsoft MVP, author & industry analyst, Timothy Warner as well as Max Trottier and Maurice Cote […]

        read more
        docker-feature-image

        Modernize Traditional Applications with Docker Enterprise Edition

        1491759621_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – April 2017

        1490191694_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        SIOS Feature Image

        Stopping Alert Storms and Finding Root Causes of Performance Issues in VMware vSphere Infrastructures with Machine Learning

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492021734_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Common Identity

          Learn more about how to enable end-user productivity with single sign-on to cloud and on premises applications, while protecting corporate information. This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1491959295_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware – Realize What’s Possible Video

          1491494146_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Taking Ransomware to task with Next Generation Windows Defender – Session 2

          1491933718_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSAN: An Industry Perspective from Yanbing Li – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!