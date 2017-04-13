Ivanti Acquires Software Optimization Expert Concorde Solutions, Extends IT Asset Management Capabilities

Empowers organizations to better determine effective license position and manage their entire software asset portfolio

Today, Ivanti (backed by Clearlake Capital) announced that it has acquired Concorde Solutions (“Concorde”), a leading provider of SaaS software asset management (SAM) solutions, specializing in managing software licensing complexity in the data center across hybrid IT environments. This acquisition, Ivanti’s ninth in five years, extends the company’s IT Asset Management (ITAM) offerings, providing customers with additional insights and control to help organizations model and improve their effective software license position.

Concorde’s license optimization technology allows customers to manage and optimize software licensing for both client-side applications, as well as complex, server-based enterprise products like those offered by Oracle, Microsoft, VMware and IBM. Operating at the heart of software asset management, Concorde’s Core Control addresses license compliance, purchasing efficiency, change management and service management. Through its SaaS platform, Concorde provides enhanced entitlement management and decision modeling to help customers gain better visibility and control to maximize their software investments.

“With this acquisition, Ivanti is advancing its lead in SAM by filling a critical unmet need within the greater ITAM ecosystem,” said Ivanti CEO Steve Daly. “By bringing together Concorde’s software licensing expertise and Ivanti’s asset intelligence and endpoint management capabilities, we’re providing customers total asset management from a single point of control. Due to our close collaboration over the past year, we will be able to offer customers immediate access to the enhanced portfolio of solutions.”

According to Gartner’s latest global IT spending forecast update, organizations will spend $332 billion on software in 2016. Many organizations can cut spending on software by as much as 30 percent by implementing three software license optimization best practices. The report explains: “a SAM tool can automate, accelerate and improve manual processes. It can pay dividends over manual alternatives, and can often pay for itself.”*

“Software asset management is a critical discipline for any enterprise today and the team at Concorde has done an extraordinary job of addressing increasingly complex areas of IT governance, control and operational efficiency,” said Andy Burton, chairman of Concorde. “We look forward to seeing the combined business having an even greater impact in providing much-needed solutions for complicated asset decision-making processes in the enterprise IT estate.”

A former Ivanti One partner, Concorde’s participation in the technical alliance program provided Ivanti with the opportunity to vet the technology and determine its value to the Ivanti customer base before acquiring the company.

With the help of the Concorde team, based in Reading, U.K., Ivanti plans to invest in ongoing development and integration to further leverage Concorde’s technology and expertise to help organizations optimize spend across client and data center applications, minimize the cost and time of completing audits and make budget cycles more predictable.

The terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

*Gartner Press Release, Gartner Says Organizations Can Cut Software Costs by 30 Percent Using Three Best Practices, Australia, July 19, 2016

For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/licenseoptimizer

About Ivanti

Ivanti is IT evolved. By integrating and automating critical IT tasks, Ivanti is helping IT organizations successfully automate and secure the digital workplace. For more than three decades, Ivanti has helped IT professionals address security threats, manage devices and optimize their user experience. From traditional PCs, to mobile devices, virtual machines and the data center, Ivanti helps discover and manage IT assets wherever they are located, improving IT service delivery and reducing risk. Ivanti also ensures that supply chain and warehouse teams are effectively leveraging the most up-to-date technology to improve productivity throughout their operation. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com

About Concorde

Established in 2007, Concorde is a specialist in dealing with the complexity of software licensing across Hybrid IT. With the combination of the market’s most powerful Software Asset Management (SAM) platform, Core Control, deep analytics and market-leading licensing expertise, we enable organizations to take control, reduce risk, save money and successfully adopt transformational technologies – see more at www.concordesolutions.com

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.SM. The firm’s core target sectors are software and technology-enabled services; industrials and energy; and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $4 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led 90 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com