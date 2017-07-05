Ivanti Acquires RES Software, Workspace Automation and Identity Provisioning Innovator

RES Software’s flagship offering addresses user environment management and identity governance across physical, virtual, and cloud environments via its converged platform. RES Software’s capabilities for bulk provisioning and de-provisioning user accounts will combine with Ivanti’s process automation to help IT organizations more effectively automate onboarding and off-boarding processes.

“We’re excited to further expand Ivanti’s extensive product portfolio and continue to broaden our team globally with RES Software,” said Steve Daly, CEO of Ivanti. “Ivanti welcomes RES Software and its employees to the Ivanti family and we look forward to helping RES Software’s customers and partners further leverage their technology investments within the Ivanti platform.”

With a significant presence in Europe, particularly in the Benelux region, RES Software expands Ivanti’s customer base while furthering its global growth. RES Software will help Ivanti extend its existing automation capabilities to a larger pool of applications, platforms and databases.

“RES Software has been dedicated to delivering products we know our customers will love, helping to simplify the complex IT tasks associated with modern digital workspaces,” said Bob Janssen, Founder and CTO at RES Software. “We are excited to share what we’ve built with a broader, global audience, and to help more CIOs with their digital transformation. Our existing customers will greatly benefit from this combination, and together with Ivanti, we have a more comprehensive solution to help organizations solve the growing problem of IT complexity.”

RES Software customers can expect ongoing support for their technology investments, along with access to Ivanti’s global 24/7 support and user community.

This acquisition is Ivanti’s tenth in five years and second under the new brand name. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed. With this acquisition, Ivanti continues to execute its strategy for supporting customers in their quest to better manage and secure their digital workplace and to operate their IT infrastructure efficiently. To see a video of Ivanti’s CEO and CMO discussing the acquisition, please visit our blog.

About Ivanti

From traditional PCs, to mobile devices, virtual machines, and the data center, Ivanti helps discover, manage, and secure your IT assets wherever they are located, improving IT service delivery and reducing risk. It also ensures supply chain and warehouse teams effectively leverage the most up-to-date technology to improve productivity throughout the operation. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow us at @GoIvanti.

About RES Software

RES Software creates, automates and secures digital workspaces across hybrid environments, enabling IT to improve the experience and productivity of the workforce while lowering costs. RES Software takes a people-centric approach that ensures workers can securely access the resources they need and are approved for based on business objectives and policies. RES Software boasts patented technologies, fast time to value, and superior customer support for more than 2,500 companies around the world. For more information visit www.ressoftware.com, contact your preferred RES Software partner, and follow us on Twitter @ressoftware.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.SM. The firm’s core target sectors are software and technology-enabled services; industrials and energy; and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $4 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 90 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

