Ivanti acquires RES Software – Analysis by Rob Beekmans

Today the End User Computing world was rocked by the news that Ivanti acquired RES Software. As you might remember, last year LANDESK (Ivanti is a merge of HEAT and LANDESK) acquired AppSense. Read my article on that right here – LANDESK acquires AppSense  and the analysis here AppSense and LANDESK, what do they bring to the market?  Today something unexpected happened, both User Environment Management solutions that battled for the market are under one umbrella. Of course other solutions also are available but they didn’t get the market schare they desired due to RES and AppSense.

RES Software

If we look at RES software we see a company that has a long record of offering software in the End User Computing field. RES Software was started in the lovely city of Den Bosch in the Netherlands back in 2002. They saw an opportunity as many customers where battling End User environments with logon scripts and roaming profile. The product line grew and their primary product, RES ONE Workspace, became a huge success in the Benelux.

RES Software expanded to other countries as they worked on expansion, the Benelux is a small for someone with big ideas like Bob (CEO of RES). Today they have 10 offices world-wide open, some small some large. In total over 250 employees in 10 countries work for RES Software. They got over 3500 customers, mainly in the Benelux.

Read the entire article here, Ivanti acquires RES Software –

via Rob Beekmans.net

Desktop
Management
User Management
RobBeekmans.NET by Rob Beekmans
RobBeekmans.NET by Rob Beekmans Rob Beekmans is a 26 year IT vetaran that worked in many fields in IT before he joined PQR 7 year ago. Rob is a senior consultant with a strong focus on Application and desktop delivery, User Environment Management, Mobility and monitoring. Rob is a VMware vExpert and is a member of the VMware EUC-Champions group. Rob shares his vision and insights on his personal blog, on webinars or on stage.
