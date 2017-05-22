Home Desktop It’s Tesla Time at Citrix Synergy!

It’s Tesla Time at Citrix Synergy!

It’s Tesla Time at Citrix Synergy!
I’m pretty jacked about our new video on IGEL’s stellar products and our Citrix Synergy Tesla promotion.  We chose the Tesla  P100D because this super quick, super clean car is a kindred spirit to our IGEL OS.  The P100D goes from zero to 60MPH in an amazing 2.2 seconds, about the time it takes IGEL to convert your insufficient Dell or HP legacy systems into an IGEL endpoint solution.  The power is in the software – Tesla and IGEL!

The video gives you a fast take on our secure OS and software which can take an out-of-date x86 device, and with our Universal Desktop Converter (UDC), convert it to the most advanced virtual desktop, all managed by our efficient console.

We’re also excited about showing off our UD Pocket which can save a company millions in new hardware or software investments by simply plugging into a USB port and delivering a secure virtual desktop, with appropriate access controls for BYOD workers.

Be sure to stop by and visit us at Citrix Synergy in Orlando in Booth 207.  See a quick demo and fill out the short 5-question survey for a chance to win the Tesla P100D.  Or fill out the survey now at https://www.igel.com/tesla/ with code SYN02

I look forward to seeing everyone there and sharing with you the magic of IGEL software and hardware solutions!

Categories:
Desktop
IGEL Technology
IGEL Technology A world leader in thin client solutions, IGEL Technology helps organizations improve the agility, efficiency, and security of their virtual desktop and application delivery systems. We produce a very wide range of thin clients, based on Linux and Microsoft Windows, allowing customers to access a very broad spectrum of server-based infrastructures and applications. We also offer our powerful and intuitive management software for easy deployment and administration of thin clients throughout any-size organization. Partnerships with industry leaders like Citrix, Red Hat, VMWare, and Microsoft ensure that we provide the most up-to-date technology and trust-worthy security to our clients in industries that include Healthcare, Education & Research, Public Sector, Financial, Insurance, Retail, Logistics, and Manufacturing.
