Its Past, Present & Future

Some are touting automation, cloud computing and artificial intelligence as the 4th industrial revolution. It is no surprise that you are beginning to see the rise of automation in the IT industry, especially around application deployment and management (I promise this is not a shameless self-plug). A few years ago, Google made the announcement that it was launching an offering called Kubernetes, more commonly known as K8s. Kubernetes is an open source container cluster manager that aids to be a platform for the autonomic deployment and scaling of applications on containers.

The Brief History of Kubernetes

Kubernetes comes from the Greek word for “helmsman” and was announced by Google in 2014. It was created by Joe Beda, Brendan Burns and Craig McLuckie. Kubernetes v1.0 officially launched July 21st, 2015 and was offered immediately to the Linux Foundation as a part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

The Rise of Containers

Before diving into the rise of Kubernetes it is important to understand that without containers Kubernetes would not exist. At a high-level, containers look like virtual machines, but the one major difference is that containers share the host system’s kernel with other containers. This is a major differentiating factor as containers share the OS on the physical hosts making them easy to move. You are also able to fit many more containers on a host than VMs because they share the kernel, libraries and binaries. For example, a VM might weigh 20GB, a container running the same application may weigh 200MB.

