Home Applications Its Past, Present & Future

Its Past, Present & Future

0
Its Past, Present & Future
0

Some are touting automation, cloud computing and artificial intelligence as the 4th industrial revolution. It is no surprise that you are beginning to see the rise of automation in the IT industry, especially around application deployment and management (I promise this is not a shameless self-plug). A few years ago, Google made the announcement that it was launching an offering called Kubernetes, more commonly known as K8s. Kubernetes is an open source container cluster manager that aids to be a platform for the autonomic deployment and scaling of applications on containers.

The Brief History of Kubernetes

Kubernetes comes from the Greek word for “helmsman” and was announced by Google in 2014. It was created by Joe Beda, Brendan Burns and Craig McLuckie. Kubernetes v1.0 officially launched July 21st, 2015 and was offered immediately to the Linux Foundation as a part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

The Rise of Containers

Before diving into the rise of Kubernetes it is important to understand that without containers Kubernetes would not exist. At a high-level, containers look like virtual machines, but the one major difference is that containers share the host system’s kernel with other containers. This is a major differentiating factor as containers share the OS on the physical hosts making them easy to move. You are also able to fit many more containers on a host than VMs because they share the kernel, libraries and binaries. For example, a VM might weigh 20GB, a container running the same application may weigh 200MB.

Read the entire article here, Its Past, Present & Future

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Management
Monitoring
Open Source
Turbonomic
Turbonomic Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform enables heterogeneous environments to self-manage to assure the performance of any application in any cloud. Turbonomic’s patented decision engine dynamically analyzes application demand and allocates shared resources in real time to maintain a continuous state of application health.Launched in 2010, Turbonomic is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the virtualization and cloud space. Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform is trusted by thousands of enterprises to accelerate their adoption of virtual, cloud, and container deployments for all mission critical applications.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    When it comes to the protection of relational database management systems (RDBMS) such as Microsoft SQL and Oracle, the best way to protect their data and integrity is by using advanced data protection solutions that are capable of performing application-aware data backup operations to guarantee transactional consistency. Organizations of all sizes rely on some the […]

    read more
    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    Downloads

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      steadyPRINT  – THE SOFTWARE FOR CENTRALIZED PRINTER ADMINISTRATION, MONITORING AND RELIABILITY. steadyPRINT, for Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop, Microsoft Terminals Services / Remote Desktop Services, and VMware VDI allows you to: Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured. Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete […]

      read more
      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      On-Demand Webinars

        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        In this 30-minute webinar, dive into the latest capabilities for Apple platforms introduced with AirWatch 9.0 with an AirWatch product expert. In addition to same-day support for iOS 10 and macOS Sierra, we’ve delivered new management features for iOS and macOS to our customers, including await configuration as part of our integration with the Device […]

        read more
        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1483565845_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix ShareFile Connectors – Video

          Get simple, secure sharing anytime, anywhere, on any device, inside and outside organizational boundaries. ShareFile Connectors allow users to securely access and share files from third-party services including One Drive, Office 365, SharePoint, Documentum, Google Drive, Box, and Dropbox. Employees can also connect an account as a mapped drive on the Windows file system, without […]

          read more
          1483610544_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenServer and Enhanced 3D Graphics – Video

          1483585029_maxresdefault.jpg

          Amit Panchel (vExpert) Video – 2016 End of Year Thoughts and Looking into 2017

          1483559233_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: TGC-1 improves the stability of its IT infrastructure with VMware NSX

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video