Home Data Center It’s a Hybrid Cloud World

It’s a Hybrid Cloud World

0
It’s a Hybrid Cloud World
0

The cloud. It’s where everybody wants to put everything, but the fact is, there are some applications that need to remain on premise. These applications face obstacles – latency, intermittent connectivity, and regulation requirements, among others – that prevent them from moving fully to the cloud. As a result, hybrid cloud technologies will continue to grow in importance in the year ahead.

An example of one of the benefits of the hybrid cloud model – which combines public cloud with private IT infrastructure – is ease of access to business-critical data and applications that it enables. This is key for disaster recovery, considering that the average cost of a single hour of downtime for an enterprise is $300,000. A hybrid cloud solution in this case can make the difference between emerging from a crisis at minimal cost and maximum speed, or jeopardizing business reputation and bottom line.

Recognizing the growing need for hybrid cloud solutions, DataCore began to deliver a series of cloud-based storage and hyperconverged solutions in 2017, with more to follow in 2018. Our customers with on-premise deployments of software-defined and hyperconverged storage solutions can utilize DataCore Cloud Replication as a way to use the cloud as an added replication location to safeguard highly available systems and for disaster recovery. This makes it much simpler for them to take advantage of the scalability, agility and cost efficiencies of the cloud to quickly roll out a secure remote replication site, while enjoying unified storage management between their on-premises infrastructure and the cloud.

Read the entire article here, It’s a Hybrid Cloud World

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.

Categories:
Data Center
News
Storage
DataCore
DataCore DataCore, the Data Infrastructure Software company, is the leading provider of Software-Defined Storage and Adaptive Parallel I/O Software – harnessing today’s powerful and cost-efficient server platforms with Parallel I/O to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck, in order to deliver unsurpassed performance, hyper-consolidation efficiencies and cost savings. The company’s comprehensive and flexible storage virtualization and hyper-converged virtual SAN solutions free users from the pain of labor-intensive storage management and provide true independence from solutions that cannot offer a hardware agnostic architecture. DataCore's Software-Defined and Parallel I/O powered platforms revolutionize data infrastructure and serve as the cornerstone of the next-generation, software-defined data center – delivering greater value, industry-best performance, availability and simplicity.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1515722853_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware vSAN Mythbusters – Future-Proofing your Investment with vSAN

          Learn more about the investments and technological advancements vSAN is bringing to the market to ensure that our customers have a future-proof solution with vSAN. This video is from the fine folks at VMware Storage.

          read more
          1516192945_maxresdefault.jpg

          ServiceDesk Plus offers the analytics and efficiency The Institutes needs

          1515793631_maxresdefault.jpg

          How Liquidware can help your business via ComputerWorld Group

          1516145828_maxresdefault.jpg

          Remote Desktop Manager Spotlight on Move Rights – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video