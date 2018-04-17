Home Desktop It’s a CRN Double Header! IGEL Wins for Major League Partner Program and IoT Device Innovation

What’s better than one award, but two from the industry’s go-to channel media, CRN®

For the second year, IGEL has scored a 5-star rating in CRN’s Partner Program Guide for its investments in best-in-class channel partner support.

We also scored a hit, making the CRN Internet of Things 50 list for our innovations in securing and simplifying management of IoT-connected endpoints.

We’re very grateful for this 2018 recognition. It speaks to our commitment as a 100% channel-first company. At the same time, we’re keeping our eye on the ball and developing end user computing technology to advance new ways of working, using IoT devices.  Doing both is what keeps IGEL front and center!

It’s been a busy past year, putting out new promotions and programs to support our channel partners.  Here are just a few of the winners and results:

  • Our lead-generation campaign culminating in the giveaway of a new Tesla P100D. Co-sponsored by AMD and Samsung, the campaign spanned 183 global events, generated 5,700 new evaluation requests, and more than 1,800 product demos!
  • A 74% U.S. revenue growth and 589% increase in U.S. software sales
  • A new Gold Level IGEL Partner Program tier, to add to our Platinum, Authorized IGEL Partner (AIP) and Reseller tiers.
  • A $20K back-end rebate for IGEL Platinum partners that reach $500K in sales, and a $50K rebate when they hit $1M in sales.
  • Launch of the IGEL Certified Engineering (ICE) training at the 2018 IGEL DISRUPT End User Computing Forum events held in Germany, Texas and Australia.
  • A campaign under way now to give away $120,000 to help IT pros become “IT Ballers” when they save money, improve operations and increase security through IGEL. For more details on the campaign, visit https://www.igel.com/itballer-contest/.

On the IoT front we have announced support for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, and upgraded the IGEL Universal Desktop™-series UD5 and UD6 thin clients with management by the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). As a result, IT organizations – from healthcare to manufacturing and beyond – are now able to simplify the management of their growing fleets of IoT-connected endpoints.

By 2020 there will be more than 50 billion devices connected to the internet. IGEL is already developing more EUC solutions to support our channel partners’ drive to make IoT a profitable and compelling part of their customer portfolio.

 

