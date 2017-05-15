Listen to “Digital Transformation: Make the ‘Complex’ Simple with MTM Anywhere App Podcast – Episode 280” on Spreaker.

In episode 280, Douglas Brown interviews Bill Kleyman, Chief Technology Officer at MTM Technologies. Douglas and Bill have a very lively conversation about the current state of End-User Computing and the drive toward Digital Transformation. Bill does an amazing job sharing his views along with introducing us to the NEW MTM Anywhere App.

About MTM Anywhere App

MTM’s Award Winning ANYWHERE APP is a Secure Workspace and Virtual Desktop environment for delivering Applications and Data Access. The solution bundles infrastructure, application and desktop image management, environment administration and remediation, monitoring and support for a monthly per user price. ANYWHERE APP allows any (authorized) end user to access their applications and data securely from any device, from anywhere on any infrastructure (public, private or Hybrid cloud).

Fully Managed

Proactive End User Experience Monitoring

Predictive Management of Core Infrastructure

Image Development, Management and Patching

Fully Administrated and Re-mediated virtual environment

Measured customer satisfaction as high as 4.8 out of 5

Customized to Meet Specific & Complex Needs

Consume as OPEX (per user per month) or as CAPEX or both

SLA/KPI Based Service

Auto Scaling Capable: Scale Up, Down and Out

Secure ANY App Your Apps & Data

Company Data centrally managed and maintained

Security policy enforcement enabled

Regulatory compliance

Standardize and Secure Browsing for web based applications

About Bill Kleyman, Chief Technology Officer, MTM Technologies

Bill is an enthusiastic technologist with experience in datacenter design, management, and deployment. His architecture work includes large virtualization and cloud deployments as well as business network design and implementation. Bill enjoys writing, blogging, and educating colleagues about technology. During his day job, Bill is chief technology officer at MTM Technologies, where he interacts with some of the world’s largest and most interesting companies.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

