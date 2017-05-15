Digital Transformation: Make the ‘Complex’ Simple with MTM Anywhere App Podcast – Episode 280
Listen to “Digital Transformation: Make the ‘Complex’ Simple with MTM Anywhere App Podcast – Episode 280” on Spreaker.
In episode 280, Douglas Brown interviews Bill Kleyman, Chief Technology Officer at MTM Technologies. Douglas and Bill have a very lively conversation about the current state of End-User Computing and the drive toward Digital Transformation. Bill does an amazing job sharing his views along with introducing us to the NEW MTM Anywhere App.
About MTM Anywhere App
MTM’s Award Winning ANYWHERE APP is a Secure Workspace and Virtual Desktop environment for delivering Applications and Data Access. The solution bundles infrastructure, application and desktop image management, environment administration and remediation, monitoring and support for a monthly per user price. ANYWHERE APP allows any (authorized) end user to access their applications and data securely from any device, from anywhere on any infrastructure (public, private or Hybrid cloud).
Fully Managed
- Proactive End User Experience Monitoring
- Predictive Management of Core Infrastructure
- Image Development, Management and Patching
- Fully Administrated and Re-mediated virtual environment
- Measured customer satisfaction as high as 4.8 out of 5
Customized to Meet Specific & Complex Needs
- Consume as OPEX (per user per month) or as CAPEX or both
- SLA/KPI Based Service
- Auto Scaling Capable: Scale Up, Down and Out
Secure ANY App Your Apps & Data
- Company Data centrally managed and maintained
- Security policy enforcement enabled
- Regulatory compliance
- Standardize and Secure Browsing for web based applications
Learn more at: https://anywhereapp.com
About IGEL Technology
IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management (UEM) software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite™, IGEL OS™-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. This enables enterprises to remotely control all thin client devices from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.
For more information on IGEL, visit http://www.igel.com. To download the IGEL UMS or the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), request a 12-minute demonstration of the IGEL OS or request evaluation hardware visit https://www.igel.com/demoit/
About Bill Kleyman, Chief Technology Officer, MTM Technologies
Bill is an enthusiastic technologist with experience in datacenter design, management, and deployment. His architecture work includes large virtualization and cloud deployments as well as business network design and implementation. Bill enjoys writing, blogging, and educating colleagues about technology. During his day job, Bill is chief technology officer at MTM Technologies, where he interacts with some of the world’s largest and most interesting companies.
About Douglas A. Brown
Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.
Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.
Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.
Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown
Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc
