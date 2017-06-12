IT Insights from Ivanti SVP Kevin J. Smith, Recently Published Author
Check out this quick interview we conducted with Kevin J Smith, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Ivanti and author of the new book The Practical Guide to World-Class IT Service Management, available on Amazon.
As a product expert with Ivanti, your travels frequently take you to conferences and expos, meetings / presentations with customers and prospects, product advisory councils, meetings with industry analysts and the media, etc. What’s on the horizon for you over the next six to eight weeks?
Lots of client meetings in Seattle, New York, Dallas, and Houston discussing current and future challenges for the IT organization. I also delivered sessions at the national HDI conference in Washington DC the week of May 8 in conjunction with Interchange.
Narrowing down to just one of the items in your answer to the first question, what will be your purpose for being there and what do you hope to accomplish?
Read the entire article here, IT Insights from SVP Kevin J. Smith, Recently Published Author
via the fine folks at Ivanti.
