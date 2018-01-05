IT Central Station Names Turbonomic as 2017’s Top Cloud Management Solution

Turbonomic has been recognized by IT Central Station, the leading product review site for enterprise technology, as 2017’s Top Cloud Management Solution. The ranking is based on peer reviews from enterprise tech users in the IT Central Station community who access and share product information to make the best possible buying decisions. Enterprise software vendors are ranked according to buyer intent data and crowdsourced peer reviews from the IT Central Station community.

As organizations continue to adopt hybrid cloud, they face critical decisions about which workloads to run on what infrastructure and when, as well as how to rightsize resources to avoid overspending by millions of dollars. While the elasticity of cloud computing offers great opportunity, it also creates complexity that is far beyond human scale to effectively manage. Turbonomic automatically delivers the best workload performance, at the lowest cost, while always maintaining compliance across public and private clouds. The company supports Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure environments, helping unleash the full potential of the public cloud’s elasticity and scale.

“Hybrid cloud is the future but it’s challenging to get there – and once you’re there, even more challenging to optimize,” said Tom Murphy, Chief Marketing Officer at Turbonomic. “Turbonomic’s cloud performance and cloud cost optimization capabilities ensure customers only pay for exactly what they need, when they need it. We’re proud to be recognized as the number one Cloud Management Solution by IT Central Station by enterprise tech customers who use Turbonomic to automate their IT operations to maximize cost-performance on-premises and in public cloud.”

