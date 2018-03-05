IT-As-A-Service Monitoring: 2018’s Gold Rush

The migration to cloud computing is like the gold rush days, a mad stampede of companies betting the farm on new business models powered by shiny nuggets of emerging technology-driven capabilities.

But I think it’s worth a reminder that ‘the cloud’ is not a technology or platform. It’s an ‘as-a-Service’ operating model:

“…cloud computing is a model for enabling ubiquitous, convenient, on-demand network access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources (e.g., networks, servers, storage, applications and services) that can be rapidly provisioned and released with minimal management effort or service provider interaction.”

– National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

While new cloud services are being driven by rapidly changing technology, it is important to remember that as a consumer of cloud services you’re not buying just technology but rather the services that they enable. This is true whether your cloud services are delivered ‘in-house’ (i.e., a private cloud), through a third party (i.e., a public cloud) or via some combination of the two (i.e., a hybrid cloud).

Via the fine folks at eG Innovations.