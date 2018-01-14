Isolate Downloads and Executables So Threats Can’t Escape

Safely download any file from the web or a shared link, even if it is malicious

Eliminate restrictive IT security policies that limit user access to downloaded files and inhibit workflows

Automatically verify the integrity of downloaded files without involving the Helpdesk

Most knowledge-workers are on the internet all day long, mixing business and personal use while downloading resources, sending email and clicking links. Meanwhile, you rely on your layered defenses to protect them (and the company) from the cesspool that is the internet. Despite promising advancements in malware detection and improved user awareness training toward identifying and avoiding bad files, malicious downloads continue to slip past all defenses, leading to enterprise data breach, loss, ransom, and even destruction. The key is to isolate downloads so threats can’t escape.

Contain the threat: protect yourself from sophisticated email attachment attacks.

Under attack: malicious downloads originate from many sources.

