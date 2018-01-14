Home News Isolate Downloads and Executables So Threats Can’t Escape

Isolate Downloads and Executables So Threats Can't Escape

Isolate Downloads and Executables So Threats Can’t Escape
  • Safely download any file from the web or a shared link, even if it is malicious
  • Eliminate restrictive IT security policies that limit user access to downloaded files and inhibit workflows
  • Automatically verify the integrity of downloaded files without involving the Helpdesk

Most knowledge-workers are on the internet all day long, mixing business and personal use while downloading resources, sending email and clicking links. Meanwhile, you rely on your layered defenses to protect them (and the company) from the cesspool that is the internet. Despite promising advancements in malware detection and improved user awareness training toward identifying and avoiding bad files, malicious downloads continue to slip past all defenses, leading to enterprise data breach, loss, ransom, and even destruction. The key is to isolate downloads so threats can’t escape.

Read the entire article here, Isolate Downloads and Executables So Threats Can’t Escape

via the fine folks at Bromium

Bromium

Bromium was founded in 2010 with a mission to restore trust in computing. The company’s founders, Gaurav Banga, Simon Crosby, and Ian Pratt, have a long and deep history of innovation in virtualization and security. Inspired by the isolation principles of traditional virtualization, the Bromium team has created a game-changing new technology called micro-virtualization to address the enterprise security problem and provide protection for end users against advanced malware. Bromium has its headquarters in Cupertino, California, and an R&D center in Cambridge, UK. The company is backed by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Ignition Capital, Highland Capital Partners, Intel Capital, Meritech Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

