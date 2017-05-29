Is your public cloud just burning money?

More and more businesses are moving to the public cloud for at least a portion of their workloads. And why shouldn’t they? It’s an attractive model – with low upfront costs and the speed and agility you could only dream about a few short years ago.

Yet, many still have legitimate concerns about public cloud. I’ve touched on a few of these in previous articles – high profile cloud outages, latency issues, and questions regarding control, security, and compliance.

Another nagging concern is cost. Although the upfront costs are enticingly low, the question remains…is public cloud really cost-effective over the long haul? Or are you burning money that could be used to fund a more effective mix of traditional IT, private, and public cloud?

The high cost of accessing your own data in a public cloud

