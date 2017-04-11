Is Your Printing Environment Secure?

From Heartbleed to hacking, security is one of the greatest challenges IT administrators face today. It is easy to neglect how much printing can affect the security of your environment– with so much time spent securing information while it exists on your device or machine, users often forget that printing that same information can result in a security breach too. Tricerat gives IT administrators several new tools in the battle against unsecured environments.

When printing, there are two main sources of security issues. The first is when the print job is sent from the user’s session to the printer, traveling in the network between computers. Tricerat’s Simplify Printing offers print job encryption to ensure your job will be secure while it is being transferred to the server that the printer is connected to. Encryption keys can be set at each print server, so that if network traffic is observed your documents will remain secure.

The second source of security issues occurs once the job has been printed. If someone reaches the printer before you do, they could see sensitive information without anyone knowing or even take the printed document. Several printers offer secure print or locked print features requiring printing users to enter a code to retrieve their document, preventing this security risk. However, these features are part of the private driver data that is driver specific and often has an undocumented implementation. This causes many printing solutions that manage printer drivers to not be able to implement these features.

via the fine folks at Tricerat