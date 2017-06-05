Is your data safe? A deeper look at how Datrium In-Flight and At-Rest AES-XTS-256 encryption help organizations

I am starting to discuss some of the features and design aspects that got me enthusiastic about Datrium tech. A feature that has been driving many interesting conversations with customers is the new Blanket Encryption. First, let’s rewind a bit.

(If you only want to find out about the product features and skip my long-winded write-up just skip the bottom of the article.)

Gemalto’s Breach Level Index (BLI) tracks publicly disclosed breaches across the globe, measuring their severity via a multidimensional index based on factors including the number of compromised records, the source and the type of breach. In March 2017, Gemalto released the BLI findings revealing that 1,792 data breaches led to almost 1.4 billion data records being compromised worldwide during 2016, an increase of 86% compared to 2015.

These are mind-blowing numbers!

Most security breaches exploit human frailties, and CIOs need to educate their user populations on good security practices. That said, according to Gemalto’s research, only 4.2% of breaches were “Secure Breaches” where encryption was used, and the stolen data was rendered useless.

via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net