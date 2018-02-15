Is Unified Monitoring ITSM’s Silver Bullet?

The continual cycle of monitoring and control has been – and will remain – a basis for setting strategy, design, delivery and improvement to digital business services. From a technology monitoring standpoint, as IT infrastructures evolve in scale and complexity, the number of different technology monitoring tools can quickly get out of control.

A unified monitoring solution should do more than converge end user experience, application and infrastructure into a single pane of glass. Unified monitoring is most effective when it automatically provides a single source of actionable truth about the performance of an IT service. It’s what moves us away from diagnosis-related activities, and is a more “unifying” activity than troubleshooting.

Organizations should not underestimate the importance of monitoring for IT service management and how important it is to leverage services-oriented monitoring as a key enabler of IT transformation – unified monitoring can ensure that every application ecosystem that serves the business is included in a transformation effort.

But the truth is that you cannot separate many of the best practices associated with people and process from technology monitoring. This is in part due to monitoring’s broad scope and to its impact on transformative change, which will always require an integrated approach to people, process and technology.

Via the fine folks at eG Innovations.