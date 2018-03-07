Is this the year of Unified Application Delivery?

Always amusing when I see on social media “Is this year going to be the year of VDI?” Which has been going back a lot of years already? The issue with VDI projects back in the day (Starting to write like an old guy…) was that the architecture and storage didn’t quite scale to that extent since VDI projects were heavy when it came to resource usage, and therefore launching a successful VDI project was difficult of course there weren’t a lot of good products in the market as well. I don’t know how many blog posts and reference architectures I looked at about “scaling and designing VDI”, “How to scale VDI for IOPS” etc.. The first uprising in VDI projects started when the new players in the software-defined market came along and changed the market with its hyper-converged infrastructure made VDI projects a lot easier in terms of performance and more players in the VDI space as well. Now I’ve seen large reference VDI projects from most of the different hyper-converged / software-defined players in the market and also seeing more and more VDI deployments leveraging the cloud as well since you have the economics which can make it suitable for many use-cases. So is 2018 going to be the year of VDI? Not gonna happen! My personal opinion is that the year of VDI is not going to happen this year as well. I believe that the VDI ship has sailed, and moving forward more and more SaaS-based services are going to replace the windows based applications at a much faster rate. There is, of course, going to be a need for a VDI solution to deliver applications for a long time to come, but we need to look away from VDI solutions and focus more on application delivery (and not just windows based)

However, the key moving forwards it to be able to deliver all these applications in a single unified manner. Combining all those Windows-based applications, Linux based applications, those sloppy web-based apps which have their own authentication mechanism or using Basic Web authentication. Also to deliver those modern web applications which support open authentication mechanisms such as SAML and OAuth. The key is also to have a single security plane as well to control access and maintain security to these applications and also have a single source of truth for identity as well.

Handling security in a Cloud-based scenario such as with Google Gsuite or Office 365 also requires more investment into the different CASB products such as Microsoft 365 with Cloud App Security to allow integration directly with the cloud providers. So is it actually possible to build this type of unified application delivery platform? We are pretty close, so what kind of products do we need?

Via Marius Sandbu.