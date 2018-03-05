Is new competition the cure for healthcare IT inefficiency?

I was speaking with the head of procurement for a large healthcare facility last month who lamented the $1M+ they spend annually on just pager service and fax machine lines. Never mind the 500 physical servers and all the SANs IT still supports. But bureaucracy and politics consistently undermine his efforts to eliminate anachronistic waste.

The regulations and complexity surrounding healthcare, especially in the U.S., provide a barrier to entry making it largely impervious to the demand for technological efficiency that is reshaping most industries. The AEI chart below shows that healthcare costs in the U.S. have far outpaced the inflation rate, as well as all of the other services, products and wages tracked. As reported by CNN, Warren Buffet says that the U.S. spends 18% of GDP on health care – 60% more than other developed countries.

The Times They are a Changin’

CNBC just reported that Apple is launching AC Wellness, a group of primary health clinics for its employees. While this initiative is quite limited in scope, it reinforces a similar move by Amazon whose venture with JP Morgan and Berkshire Hathaway will not only service their combined 840,000 employees, but according to Warren Buffet, eventually other employees as well.

In order to avoid disruption from hi-tech competitors, healthcare must disrupt itself. On the IT side of the business, this means cutting through legacy complacency and deploying far more efficient on-prem and public cloud-based infrastructure solutions. But where to start?

Via Steve Kaplan at ByTheBell.com