Is MSIX the future for App-V?

At the Windows Developer Conference this March, Microsoft announced MSIX as their latest idea of the future for application delivery. This followed with more details released at the Microsoft Build Conference in May. I applaud these efforts by Microsoft; they follow the call I made last year for the development of a new standard application format that meets both the needs of the developers and of IT Professionals that deal with them. In this post, I’ll explain what I know about MSIX, both the good and the less then perfect, and what I am looking for to determine if MSIX will be the true successor to App-V.

What it is

For those catching up on the news, MSIX is intended to be a replacement for the ubiquitous MSI format. It builds on a foundation of several other packaging formats that Microsoft uses. These formats all use a PKZip-based file compression that contains files that are needed, registry information, and additional XML based descriptive data, and digital signatures . The existing formats I am referring to include Universal Windows Platform Apps (UWP), Desktop Bridge (aka Centennial), and App-V. To be clear, the PKZip is the base but to support efficiency some of the metadata describes file offsets and block-level hashes, so while you can peek inside using pretty much any PKZip utility program to view the contents, you can’t make changes and reseal it with those tools; you will need specialty tools. In each case the XML uses a base schema of the AppX schema. Those other than UWP are augmented by an additional schema that extends the application definition beyond the limited definitions allows by UWP.

