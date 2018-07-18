Lack of Integrations

Back when RDCMan was first released, it was embraced by IT pros and generated lots of fans. But that was many years ago. Times have changed — but RDCMan hasn’t. And arguably its biggest flaw is the lack of time-saving integrations. The best that IT pros can do with RDCMan is to use it in conjunction with external apps like TeamViewer and LogMeIn. But it has no native ability to integrate tools and centralize control.

Only for Windows Deployments

When RDCMan arrived on the scene, many IT pros (most of them, actually) were working in Windows environments. But these days, IT pros need to switch between platforms to remain productive and be efficient – yet RDCMan remains exclusively for Windows deployments. This leaves the scores of IT pros who work in Mac or Linux environments searching for alternatives.

Very Basic

To their credit, Microsoft didn’t dial up the hype with RDCMan and promise that it could do things that it couldn’t. In fact, here’s the official description: “RDCMan manages multiple remote desktop connections. It is useful for managing server labs or large server farms where you need regular access to each machine such as automated check-in systems and data centers.” Pretty down to earth, isn’t it?

Read the entire article here, Is Microsoft Remote Desktop Connection Manager (RDCMan) Outdated?

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.