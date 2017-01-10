The start of a new year is always a good time to plan your housekeeping, consider your approach and set the strategy for the year ahead. This often brings about the question, “When should I upgrade my virtual infrastructure?”. In the second half of 2016 we saw major updates to the two main hypervisor platforms the majority of our customers use, VMware vSphere and Micrsoft Hyper-V. So now may be the right time to start considering your upgrade strategy to the latest and greatest hyper-visors.

Why should I upgrade?Upgrading to the latest hypervisor will often bring a number of benefits, the first consideration that we can’t afford to miss is improved security. Whether it is a whole release upgrade or an incremental patch there are always a wrath of security updates included in every release. With an increasing focus on security this reason alone maybe enough to upgrade in your infrastructure. However there are often two more tangible reasons to upgrade namely, Improved Performance and Increased Functionality.

With the latest releases of vSphere and Hyper-V we saw a number of new features and improvements that are likely to help your business or at the very least improve your ability to manage your virtual infrastructure.

Take a look at these guides to see what is new in:

Read the entire article here, Is it time to upgrade your virtual infrastructure? — Define Tomorrow™

via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group