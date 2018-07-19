Privileged Access Management (PAM) helps organizations achieve two key objectives: restricting access to privileged accounts and maintaining compliance. PAM is especially vital these days because, in many organizations, the number of user accounts with administrative access to critical systems is greater than the total number of employees. What’s more, 8 out of 10 breaches are facilitated — intentionally and unintentionally — by internal users. Read this article to learn more about the 4 most common ways that insider leaks happen.

A PAM solution has three core components:

Access Manager: This involves creating policies for groups of users, and setting various rights, permissions and restrictions for these groups.

Password Vault: This enables privileged users to create strong passwords and securely store and access them. For enhanced security, passwords can be completely hidden from users.

Session Manager: This tracks what privileged users are doing during an administrative session.

Frankly, there is no 100% bulletproof way to stop cyber threats. As noted in Forbes: “The sheer complexity of IT systems and human nature means that intrusions may be all but certain for every organization.” As such, ultimately a PAM solution is all about identifying, managing and mitigating risk — and lowering the chances that an organization will get victimized by an attack.

Read the entire article here, Is It Time to Rethink Privileged Access Management?

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.