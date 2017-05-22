Is it an open and shut case?

Quocirca’s Clive Longbottom ponders whether enterprises need to adopt an open source-first strategy for hybrid cloud success

The FOSS acronym – standing for free, open source software – has been a clarion call for many since the open source movement started, despite being nominally based on a misinterpretation of what open source is all about.A group of people got together in 1998 to examine the “free software” market, out of concern that the concept was being hijacked and perverted in political and moral terms, prompting a push to create a more commercially oriented definition of what it has to offer.

This community also sought to reinforce the fact that the source code belongs to someone, and is their intellectual property.

The key driver for using open source code is to avoid paying money to proprietary software suppliers, such as Microsoft and Oracle, with the FOSS community on hand to provide a high level of support in response to any problems that crop up.

That said, the adoption of open source cannot be predicated on who the money is going to, and neither can it be based solely on community support.

