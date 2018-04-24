Is DaaS Really Taking Off? Liquidware Introduces New Object-based Storage for User Profiles and Data – Podcast Episode 303

In episode 303, Douglas Brown interviews Jason E. Smith, VP of Products for Liquidware, to speak about the state of DaaS and we discuss many of these questions. Liquidware is also announcing new features in their User Environment Management Solution, ProfileUnity, that can get your users data and user profiles to Object-based storage automatically! Listen to the full podcast now.

Desktops as a Service continue to be the buzz of the industry but what market segments are getting traction? Are there specific user types that are easier to go to DaaS first? How do you get ready to transform some or all of your desktops to a DaaS solution from players and platforms like Amazon WorkSpaces, Citrix, Google, Itopia, Microsoft Azure, and VMware.

Learn more about Liquidware’s on-prem to DaaS solution here: http://www.liquidware.com/company/media/liquidware-unchains-enterprises-prem-daas

Liquidware™ provides industry leading, platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including Citrix® XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware® Horizon View, Amazon® WorkSpaces and physical Microsoft® Windows PCs. The company’s Stratusphere UX solution delivers visibility into desktop environments to support assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. FlexApp delivers advanced Application Layering. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Essentials. Liquidware products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global network of partners. Visit www.liquidware.com for further information.

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Before DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

