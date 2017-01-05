Home Applications Is a hyperconverged infrastructure right for your data center?

Is a hyperconverged infrastructure right for your data center?

0
Is a hyperconverged infrastructure right for your data center?
0

As an IT executive or professional, you’ve probably heard a lot of buzz around hyperconvergence in the past 12 months. Maybe you’ve already implemented it or are in the process of evaluating your options. But, is a hyperconverged infrastructure right for you?

The most common pain points I hear out there in the field are related to the following:

  • High infrastructure costs: Budgets remain tight, data is growing exponentially, and there’s pressure to continuously improve services every year. Need to more with less.
  • Performance bottlenecks: Applications need to run fast. Otherwise users complain and business slows down.
  • Insufficient business continuity / disaster recovery capabilities:  Applications can’t go down and data must be always accessible as it disrupts operations.
  • Complexity of IT operations:  Too much infrastructure complexity leads to performance issues, application downtime and management burden.
  • Staff expertise burden: The IT staff is limited and lacks the technical experience required to support the growing demands on the IT organization.

Read the entire article here, Is a hyperconverged infrastructure right for your data center?

via the fine folks at DataCore Software

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Management
Storage
DataCore
DataCore DataCore, the Data Infrastructure Software company, is the leading provider of Software-Defined Storage and Adaptive Parallel I/O Software – harnessing today’s powerful and cost-efficient server platforms with Parallel I/O to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck, in order to deliver unsurpassed performance, hyper-consolidation efficiencies and cost savings. The company’s comprehensive and flexible storage virtualization and hyper-converged virtual SAN solutions free users from the pain of labor-intensive storage management and provide true independence from solutions that cannot offer a hardware agnostic architecture. DataCore's Software-Defined and Parallel I/O powered platforms revolutionize data infrastructure and serve as the cornerstone of the next-generation, software-defined data center – delivering greater value, industry-best performance, availability and simplicity.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    When it comes to the protection of relational database management systems (RDBMS) such as Microsoft SQL and Oracle, the best way to protect their data and integrity is by using advanced data protection solutions that are capable of performing application-aware data backup operations to guarantee transactional consistency. Organizations of all sizes rely on some the […]

    read more
    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    Downloads

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      steadyPRINT  – THE SOFTWARE FOR CENTRALIZED PRINTER ADMINISTRATION, MONITORING AND RELIABILITY. steadyPRINT, for Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop, Microsoft Terminals Services / Remote Desktop Services, and VMware VDI allows you to: Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured. Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete […]

      read more
      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      On-Demand Webinars

        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        In this 30-minute webinar, dive into the latest capabilities for Apple platforms introduced with AirWatch 9.0 with an AirWatch product expert. In addition to same-day support for iOS 10 and macOS Sierra, we’ve delivered new management features for iOS and macOS to our customers, including await configuration as part of our integration with the Device […]

        read more
        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1483565845_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix ShareFile Connectors – Video

          Get simple, secure sharing anytime, anywhere, on any device, inside and outside organizational boundaries. ShareFile Connectors allow users to securely access and share files from third-party services including One Drive, Office 365, SharePoint, Documentum, Google Drive, Box, and Dropbox. Employees can also connect an account as a mapped drive on the Windows file system, without […]

          read more
          1483610544_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenServer and Enhanced 3D Graphics – Video

          1483585029_maxresdefault.jpg

          Amit Panchel (vExpert) Video – 2016 End of Year Thoughts and Looking into 2017

          1483559233_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: TGC-1 improves the stability of its IT infrastructure with VMware NSX

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video