Is a hyperconverged infrastructure right for your data center?

As an IT executive or professional, you’ve probably heard a lot of buzz around hyperconvergence in the past 12 months. Maybe you’ve already implemented it or are in the process of evaluating your options. But, is a hyperconverged infrastructure right for you?

The most common pain points I hear out there in the field are related to the following:

High infrastructure costs: Budgets remain tight, data is growing exponentially, and there’s pressure to continuously improve services every year. Need to more with less.

Performance bottlenecks: Applications need to run fast. Otherwise users complain and business slows down.

Insufficient business continuity / disaster recovery capabilities: Applications can’t go down and data must be always accessible as it disrupts operations.

Complexity of IT operations: Too much infrastructure complexity leads to performance issues, application downtime and management burden.

Staff expertise burden: The IT staff is limited and lacks the technical experience required to support the growing demands on the IT organization.

