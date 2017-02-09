Home Cloud Computing IPM Breakfast Video Series – What You Missed at VMworld

IPM Breakfast Video Series – What You Missed at VMworld

Couldn’t make our “What You Missed at VMworld” breakfast? Luckily you can still attend, virtually!

Learn everything you missed at VMworld with this virtual presentation. At VMworld, attendees learned how desktop virtualization, endpoint management and security, hybrid cloud resources, cloud storage and other technologies can help reduce the complexity and cost of managing the connected enterprise. Learn top ways to achieve a consistent, secure and user centric experience across all endpoints.

Join us and find out:

– The business value of data center virtualization and hybrid cloud extensibility
– How virtualization will transform security
– How the private cloud transformed VMware IT

Our featured presenter: Chris Monfet, Solutions Architect

With than 10 years experience leading storage and virtualization projects primarily in the financial and legal sectors, Chris is a frequent speaker at New York area virtualization events and presented at VMworld 2010. You can reach him at: Chris.Monfet@ipm.com

via the fine folks at IPM!

Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Integrators
Management
Security
Storage
Videos
IPM
IPM For more than 30 years, IPM has been the IT force behind some of New York Metro's most prestigious brands. Backed through partnerships with technology leaders including Microsoft, Citrix, EMC, VMware and more, IPM offers professional services, product sourcing and IT staffing with an unmatched engagement experience - from concept to execution.
