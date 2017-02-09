IPM Breakfast Video Series – What You Missed at VMworld
Couldn’t make our “What You Missed at VMworld” breakfast? Luckily you can still attend, virtually!
Learn everything you missed at VMworld with this virtual presentation. At VMworld, attendees learned how desktop virtualization, endpoint management and security, hybrid cloud resources, cloud storage and other technologies can help reduce the complexity and cost of managing the connected enterprise. Learn top ways to achieve a consistent, secure and user centric experience across all endpoints.
Join us and find out:
– The business value of data center virtualization and hybrid cloud extensibility
– How virtualization will transform security
– How the private cloud transformed VMware IT
Our featured presenter: Chris Monfet, Solutions Architect
With than 10 years experience leading storage and virtualization projects primarily in the financial and legal sectors, Chris is a frequent speaker at New York area virtualization events and presented at VMworld 2010. You can reach him at: Chris.Monfet@ipm.com
via the fine folks at IPM!
