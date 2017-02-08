IPM Breakfast Club Video – Pimp Your Citrix NetScaler
IPM’s Citrix expert Sam Jacobs, voted one of the most engaging and highly recommended presenters from the Citrix Synergy 2016 event, presents Pimp Your NetScaler, the next installment in IPM’s technical workshop breakfast series. Watch the video to learn how IPM can help to personalize your NetScaler, why personalization and corporate branding is so important and what tools IPM provides to increase the auditing/alerting process.
Take advantage of IPM’s Network Quality Indicator tool, free to download at the end of the video!
via the fine folks at IPM!
