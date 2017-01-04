iPhone-like simplicity for datacenters? (Translation: make hybrid IT simple.)

When Jay Jamison, Vice President of SDCG Strategy, Converged Cloud at HPE joined Dave Vellante and Paul Gillin from theCUBE at the recent HPE Discover 2016 London, he gave a quick update on the group’s mission: make hybrid IT simple.

Jamison discussed what he envisions for the datacenter of the future. “At the highest level, what we’re trying to deliver for our enterprise customers is something in the mode of iPhones for datacenters. That means we’re marrying a great software experience with great hardware — delivering what the customer wants.”

According to Jamison, the introduction of iPhone changed everything. “Prior to the iPhone, the mobile phone was kludgy at best. Then you saw the iPhone, and you thought – wow, we’re in a whole new world! Everything from how the hardware looked to how the glass worked – the lack of buttons; the software was really quite delightful.”

He explained that HPE is working to achieve that same sort of simplicity for the datacenter. “We understand what our customers want. They want easier infrastructure management; they want to migrate their workloads to get the benefits of the cloud; they want resources that are both on premises and off premises; they want to make their developers more productive,” Jamison summarized. “HPE is delivering the kind of infrastructure that will achieve this, both with hardware and with services at the software layer.”

