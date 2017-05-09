IoT for the Citrix Administrator at Synergy: Why Should the Users Have All the Fun?

At Citrix, we’ve been busy creating some exciting new experiences for end users by incorporating IoT devices and concepts into everyday activities and workflows. But we’ve not forgotten about the infrastructure administrators.

Our Octoblu IoT platform is a powerful tool for a wide variety of process automation use-cases, as well as for interfacing an almost endless set of devices and services with Citrix and third-party infrastructure. Octoblu allows admins to create management experiences every bit as rich as we can provide for end users. Whether you are looking to create self-service offerings via Slack or Amazon Echo, monitoring and alerting via text message or huge LED displays, or automate recovery from failures in the middle of the night, Citrix Octoblu is a powerful tool in your automation and interfacing toolbox.

To learn more about what’s possible join Ingmar Verheij and me, along with a panel of IoT and automation experts and practitioners from Citrix and our CTP community, for an interactive, demo-filled, and fun SYN401 fireside chat session at Citrix Synergy 2017 in Orlando. This will be an informative and inspiring session and we encourage you to join the conversation and share your thoughts with some of the leading experts in the field. Come to Synergy Park on May 24th at 4:00pm and join us!

Read the entire article here, IoT for the Citrix Administrator: Why Should the Users Have All the Fun?

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.