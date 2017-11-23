IoT Data: Reducing Unplanned Downtime through Predictive Analytics

IoT in ManufacturingData —one of the biggest challenges and biggest opportunities in the Internet of Things. It is also creating the most compelling business case for investing in IoT solutions.

A report by ABI research says “across the enterprise sector, the business case for Internet of Things (IoT) deployments is increasingly based on big data and analytics. Mere connectivity already allows valuable enhancements to products and processes, such as remote monitoring and service, but the stage where IoT truly becomes transformative to businesses is when it crosses over with analytic tools and modeling.”

At HPE Discover 2017 Madrid, the transformative business value of IoT data and analytics in an industrial environment will be highlighted by PTC’s Manufacturing Demonstrator (aka “robot demo”) in the manufacturing vignette within the Data & Analytics area of the Transformation Zone. Many benefits and opportunities can be realized with IoT data and analytics. PTC’s robot demo will showcase one of the most compelling use cases— predictive maintenance to reduce unplanned downtime in critical assets.

