IoT and AI: Transforming Public Services – #AWS Session Video

Join us for a compelling session to understand that technological innovation can mean rapid intervention in situations that threaten lives. You will hear how Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities are helping transform public services such as emergency response. This session will highlight PetaBencana and how it brings together mobile mapping and local flood information for Jakarta, Indonesia, allowing the 28 million citizens of Jakarta to share real-time flood information. You will also gain insight into their expansion plans across multiple cities (e.g. Surabaya & Bandung in Indonesia) and the other ways they intend to use Amazon Rekognition to detect floods.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).