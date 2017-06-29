Home Cloud Computing IoT and AI Services in Healthcare – #AWS Session Video

IoT and AI Services in Healthcare – #AWS Session Video

In this session we will overview the latest AWS Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) services and show examples of how these services are enabling transformative new capabilities in health care. Join us in exploring various architectures and discussing the art of the possible in how AI and IoT services can be applied in different scenarios. Listen to the inspiring story of how one AWS-savvy father is using Amazon Polly, Lex, and IoT buttons to create a verbal assistant for his autistic son. We’ll also hear how the American Heart Association is leveraging Amazon Alexa and Lex chat bots as part of a new initiative to engage communities and individuals through innovative new feature offerings.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

