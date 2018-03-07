Introduction to Microsoft Workloads on AWS – #AWS Online Tech Talks Video

“Companies are moving their existing on-premises applications to the cloud as fast as they can to become more agile and dramatically lower their costs. Many of these applications are built on top of Windows Server and include corporate apps for messaging, collaboration, and databases as well as a wide range of custom-developed and ISV apps. Companies choose AWS for their Windows workloads because of our superior platform, proven experience, largest global reach, and largest partner ecosystem. In this webinar, we will provide an introduction to running Windows Server on AWS and the Microsoft applications that are supported on AWS.

Learning Objectives:

Learn about running Windows Server on AWS

Learn about running Microsoft applications like SQL Server, SharePoint, Dynamics and Exchange on AWS

Learn about the methodology to migrate Microsoft workloads to AWS”

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).