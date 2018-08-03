Introduction to Devolutions Password Server

Devolutions Password Server (DPS) is a secure password management solution designed for you and your entire team. System administrators will love how easy it is to set up layers of security, reporting tools, and privileged access management, and end-users will find the web interface simple and intuitive. Now teams can have the power of one tool to manage all of their remote credentials.

This live demonstration will briefly overview Devolutions Password Server’s interface both from a systems administrator point of view as well as the end user.

To learn more and download your free 30-day trial today visit us at https://server.devolutions.net/

This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.