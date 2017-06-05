The Common Information Model (CIM) interface on an ESXi host provides a way of remotely monitoring the hardware health of your hosts via the Web-Based Enterprise Management (WBEM) protocol. It builds on a standard HTTP(S) API, allowing secure SSL/TLS protected authentication and communication between the host and the management stations. From ESXi 6.5 onwards, VMware introduced a new namespace named as ‘wbem’ as an extension for esxcli which controls the services such as sfcbd and wsman. From ESXi 6.5 onwards, sfcdb and wsman are disabled by default as wbem is kept to false by default.

The wbem services gets enabled automatically when an OEM provider VIB is installed. For example when Dell OpenManage systems management software is installed on ESXi 6.5, you may see that the services such as sfcbd and wsman are started automatically. This blog detail on the options wbem provides which can help understand and troubleshooting CIM related issues.

Read the entire article here, Introduction of wbem in VMware ESXi 6.5

via the fine folks at Dell