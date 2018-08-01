Today, we are excited to announce the public beta of VMware Kubernetes Engine, a Kubernetes-as-a-Service offering that is the latest addition to our VMware Cloud Services portfolio.

If you are not familiar with VMware Cloud Services, it is a portfolio of SaaS-based offerings designed to help with operations across clouds. All services within the portfolio share single sign-on, billing, global support and are accessible here.

VMware Kubernetes Engine is an enterprise-grade Kubernetes-as-a-Service offering that provides easy to use, “secure by default”, and cost-effective Kubernetes. VKE will launch first on AWS. In the future, VMware will also support VKE on Azure and additional cloud environments as part of our multi-cloud strategy.

Read the entire article here, Introducing VMware Kubernetes Engine™ (VKE) – Opvizor

Via the fine folks at opvizor.