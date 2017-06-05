The New Topology View for Citrix Monitoring and Citrix Troubleshooting gives an IT administrator an industry first capability to view their entire global IT infrastructure from a single pane of glass. The admin will receive alert notifications and warnings right from this view to understand the physical and relational dynamic between the IT elements emitting the alerts. Then, the administrator can drill into additional layers of the Citrix IT stack down to the individual Citrix user session. Topology view does not require manual intervention to populate the architecture map or to add metrics. The setup process is automated via API integration.

Relational View of IT Element Health and Impact on End User Experience

The new Goliath Topology View for Citrix Monitoring and Troubleshooting adds additional layers of visibility into the Citrix Delivery Infrastructure. The Topology View enables quick and easy identification of performance issues, allowing troubleshooting to start from a dynamic high-level view. These new capabilities give administrators the ability to understand the health of their Citrix XenApp or Citrix XenDesktop infrastructure end-to-end, and how the health of each of those components impact each other, and ultimately the end user.

Read the entire article here, Introducing the New Topology View for Citrix Monitoring & Troubleshooting

via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies