Introducing the New HPE Gen10 Servers Portfolio

It was clear to us that a new compute experience is paramount to innovating and succeeding in the era of digital transformation—and that the next server generation needed to be much more than a processor speed bump.

This was the guiding force behind the development of the new HPE Gen10 portfolio, launched in early June. (If you missed the announcement, this Forbes article offers a good summary.)

Security is paramount

Two years ago, hardware security was identified as an emerging area of concern. Today some attacks are now able to exploit weaknesses at the hardware or firmware level. These attacks can prove difficult to remediate as they execute below the level of the operating system or hypervisor.

That’s why what’s possibly the most crucial components of the Gen10 portfolio are the enhancements to security—an advanced Secure Compute Lifecycle that includes firmware security, malware detection, and firmware recovery. If the iLO discovers that the firmware has been altered in any way, it enters a recovery mode whereby it can restore the firmware to a previously authenticated state, or to the version in which it left the factor—making HPE Gen10 truly the “the world’s most secure industry standard servers.”

Introducing our Gen10 server family

Our new generation of servers are available today and includes:

