Introducing the Login VSI Knowledge Base

Best Practices and Helpful Articles from our Services TeamLogin VSI helps to achieve the best user experience in your Digital Workspace environments. Our Support Services team has a similar mission: provide our customers with the best support experience. With this dedication in mind, we have been hard at work to create an online Knowledge Base portal for our customers. You now can access knowledge that was previously exclusive to only our engineering staff.

We have outlined many helpful articles ranging from ‘Known issues’ to ‘Utilization of external tooling to accommodate specific use cases’. Below are a few examples of what you can do with the Knowledge Base. We’ve also built in additional options for self service, to further enable our customers to receive the best value for their investment.

The Knowledge Base gives you access to:

Technical articles

Known issues and hotfixes

Access to tooling we use

Support and services case management

