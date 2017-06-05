Introducing the Login VSI Knowledge Base
Best Practices and Helpful Articles from our Services TeamLogin VSI helps to achieve the best user experience in your Digital Workspace environments. Our Support Services team has a similar mission: provide our customers with the best support experience. With this dedication in mind, we have been hard at work to create an online Knowledge Base portal for our customers. You now can access knowledge that was previously exclusive to only our engineering staff.
We have outlined many helpful articles ranging from ‘Known issues’ to ‘Utilization of external tooling to accommodate specific use cases’. Below are a few examples of what you can do with the Knowledge Base. We’ve also built in additional options for self service, to further enable our customers to receive the best value for their investment.
The Knowledge Base gives you access to:
- Technical articles
- Known issues and hotfixes
- Access to tooling we use
- Support and services case management
Read the entire article here, Introducing the Login VSI Knowledge Base
via the fine folks at LoginVSI
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper