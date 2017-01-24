Introducing the AWS IoT Button Enterprise Program

The AWS IoT Button first made its appearance on the IoT scene in October of 2015 at AWS re:Invent with the introduction of the AWS IoT service. That year all re:Invent attendees received the AWS IoT Button providing them the opportunity to get hands-on with AWS IoT. Since that time AWS IoT button has been made broadly available to anyone interested in the clickable IoT device.

During this past AWS re:Invent 2016 conference, the AWS IoT button was launched into the enterprise with the AWS IoT Button Enterprise Program. This program is intended to help businesses to offer new services or improve existing products at the click of a physical button. With the AWS IoT Button Enterprise Program, enterprises can use a programmable AWS IoT Button to increase customer engagement, expand applications and offer new innovations to customers by simplifying the user experience. By harnessing the power of IoT, businesses can respond to customer demand for their products and services in real-time while providing a direct line of communication for customers, all via a simple device.

AWS IoT Button Enterprise Program

Let’s discuss how the new AWS IoT Button Enterprise Program works. Businesses start by placing a bulk order of the AWS IoT buttons and provide a custom label for the branding of the buttons. Amazon manufactures the buttons and pre-provisions the IoT button devices by giving each a certificate and unique private key to grant access to AWS IoT and ensure secure communication with the AWS cloud. This allows for easier configuration and helps customers more easily get started with the programming of the IoT button device.

