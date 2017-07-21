Home Desktop Introducing The All New ControlUp V7

ControlUp has evolved and grown significantly over the years, adding more value and functionalities. Our teams constantly strive to make ControlUp as useful and user friendly as possible, making sure you get all the visibility you need, the power to take action and fix problems immediately, and the ability to make sense of the information in the form of ControlUp Insights, drilling into past events and not limiting your exploratory powers to real-time. Continuing our tradition of constant development and improvement, we are proud to unveil ControlUp V7, the next step in our evolution.

Enhanced DataStore Views

Thus far, ControlUp has displayed some storage metrics via the hosts. As we considered this to be an important aspect of your environment, DataStores now have a whole new view in the ControlUp real-time console, providing live rich and detailed metrics about your Datastores, Datastores on hosts, vDisks and Logical Disks. The familiar principles of the ControlUp real-time grid apply here as well, which means you have the built in ability to sort and drill down into any object and explore issues to get to the root cause, as well as take action and assign alerts in order to get notified when thresholds are crossed. This makes for powerful and swift troubleshooting of any storage related issue in your environment.

Cloud Integration Management

Categories:
Desktop
Monitoring
ControlUp
ControlUp Smart-X Software Solutions Ltd. The designer and developer of ControlUp – A Super Console for TS and VDI providing a powerful real time performance grid with extensive management capabilities. Established in 2009, by a team of IT experts who have been active in the field of Server Based Computing and System Administration for more than a decade, Smart-X innovative software solutions solve some of the most complex and common problems faced by System Administrators in every industry.
