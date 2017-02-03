Home Introducing steadyPRINT – Centralized Printer Administration, Monitoring And Reliability for Citrix, VMWare, VDI and more…

Introducing steadyPRINT – Centralized Printer Administration, Monitoring And Reliability for Citrix, VMWare, VDI and more…

0
Introducing steadyPRINT – Centralized Printer Administration, Monitoring And Reliability for Citrix, VMWare, VDI and more…
0

We all know Printing is still and always will be an issue so I wanted to take a minute to share with you a newer solution to the market that I think might help you solve the problem! It’s called steadyPRINT!

With steadyPRINT, all tasks of your printer management can be organized centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: management of printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more.

steadyPRINT enables everyone to print: the software offers printer assignment types for all applications. And of course all that you need for the management of a print environment.

Please see a list of different assignment types in the following:

  • steadyPRINT vName Printer – Flexible printer management for special systems (KIS, DATEV, ERP systems) incl. realtime mapping without re-login, print server reliability etc. [watch video]
  • steadyPRINT FollowMe Printer – Secure and flexible printing with the steadyPRINT app. [watch video]
  • steadyPRINT Branch Office Printer – For small branch offices with only a few workplaces and without print server. [more information]
  • Driverless printers: vDirect Printer & vPrinter – Different assignment options with the virtual printer driver steadyPRINT VPD incl. batch print, PDF printer and many more  more possibilities, no more driver maintenance at the Client. [more information]
  • Windows network printers & local printers – The classic, centrally and intuitively managed. [more information].

For more information on steadyPRINT, visit their homepage under http://www.steadyprint.com/steadyprint-overview or attend one their upcoming webinars. For registration please click here.  You can also contact them by e-mail!

Have a look and I think you will like what you find. Truly a great solution and it’s German Engineering at it’s finest!  Need I say more? 😉

Thanks and I think you will like what you find!

DB

More Resources:

Categories:
Douglas Brown
Douglas Brown Douglas Brown, DABCC Founder and President, CTP, Microsoft MVP, and VMware vExpert, has more than 17 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing. Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix as a Senior Systems Engineer where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box,” which has more than a million users. Doug is a notable industry speaker and has also been an accomplished author for the past 17 years. Douglas Brown, DABCC Founder and President, CTP, Microsoft MVP, and VMware vExpert, has more than 17 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing. Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix as a Senior Systems Engineer where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box,” which has more than a million users. Doug is a notable industry speaker and has also been an accomplished author for the past 17 years.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    LoginVSI Feature Image

    Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”

    Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]

    read more
    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        Jeff Keyes & Hugo Phan walk through Atlantis USX and demonstrate using it to create your own storage array.

        read more
        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        1485449837_maxresdefault.jpg

        User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1485996442_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware On Demand Training Video – New User Interface

          A brief overview of the new user interface for future On Demand Training courses. See the complete list of courses available On Demand at http://www.vmware.com/go/ODC From the fine folks at VMware Education.

          read more
          hqdefault.jpg

          NFC Mobile Printing with the UniPrint Vault

          1486003640_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: XenMobile MDX Service from Citrix Cloud

          1485951446_maxresdefault.jpg

          Challenge yourself in LabWarz at VeeamON 2017 – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video