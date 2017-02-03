Introducing steadyPRINT – Centralized Printer Administration, Monitoring And Reliability for Citrix, VMWare, VDI and more…

We all know Printing is still and always will be an issue so I wanted to take a minute to share with you a newer solution to the market that I think might help you solve the problem! It’s called steadyPRINT!

With steadyPRINT, all tasks of your printer management can be organized centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: management of printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more.

steadyPRINT enables everyone to print: the software offers printer assignment types for all applications. And of course all that you need for the management of a print environment.

Please see a list of different assignment types in the following:

steadyPRINT vName Printer – Flexible printer management for special systems (KIS, DATEV, ERP systems) incl. realtime mapping without re-login, print server reliability etc. [watch video]

steadyPRINT FollowMe Printer – Secure and flexible printing with the steadyPRINT app. [watch video]

steadyPRINT Branch Office Printer – For small branch offices with only a few workplaces and without print server. [more information]

Driverless printers: vDirect Printer & vPrinter – Different assignment options with the virtual printer driver steadyPRINT VPD incl. batch print, PDF printer and many more more possibilities, no more driver maintenance at the Client. [more information]

Windows network printers & local printers – The classic, centrally and intuitively managed. [more information].

For more information on steadyPRINT, visit their homepage under http://www.steadyprint.com/steadyprint-overview or attend one their upcoming webinars. For registration please click here. You can also contact them by e-mail!

Have a look and I think you will like what you find. Truly a great solution and it’s German Engineering at it’s finest! Need I say more? 😉

Thanks and I think you will like what you find!

DB