Introducing steadyPRINT – Centralized Printer Administration, Monitoring And Reliability for Citrix, VMWare, VDI and more…
We all know Printing is still and always will be an issue so I wanted to take a minute to share with you a newer solution to the market that I think might help you solve the problem! It’s called steadyPRINT!
With steadyPRINT, all tasks of your printer management can be organized centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: management of printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more.
steadyPRINT enables everyone to print: the software offers printer assignment types for all applications. And of course all that you need for the management of a print environment.
Please see a list of different assignment types in the following:
- steadyPRINT vName Printer – Flexible printer management for special systems (KIS, DATEV, ERP systems) incl. realtime mapping without re-login, print server reliability etc. [watch video]
- steadyPRINT FollowMe Printer – Secure and flexible printing with the steadyPRINT app. [watch video]
- steadyPRINT Branch Office Printer – For small branch offices with only a few workplaces and without print server. [more information]
- Driverless printers: vDirect Printer & vPrinter – Different assignment options with the virtual printer driver steadyPRINT VPD incl. batch print, PDF printer and many more more possibilities, no more driver maintenance at the Client. [more information]
- Windows network printers & local printers – The classic, centrally and intuitively managed. [more information].
For more information on steadyPRINT, visit their homepage under http://www.steadyprint.com/steadyprint-overview or attend one their upcoming webinars. For registration please click here. You can also contact them by e-mail!
Have a look and I think you will like what you find. Truly a great solution and it’s German Engineering at it’s finest! Need I say more? 😉
Thanks and I think you will like what you find!
DB
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper