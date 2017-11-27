Home Data Center Introducing, Simplify Driver Management from Tricerat

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that printing is a fundamental aspect of any company’s IT infrastructure– take it from us, we’ve been leading the industry for 20+ years. The concepts around enterprise printing are simple: the computers that users log into need to be able to print to various printers. People need to be mobile, they need to be able to print wherever they are working. The issue most IT pros face? Keeping up. To accomplish enterprise printing success, multiple printer drivers must be installed on every computer in the company’s infrastructure, which takes up a lot of time, effort, and causes countless issues that even the most savvy admins don’t want to deal with.

One solution to these common issues is the adoption of print servers. With this solution, the IT infrastructure is split into two parts: terminal servers or workstations for users to log on to, and print servers to store drivers. Software such as Tricerat’s Simplify Printing can then empower this type of environment by providing connections between the two parts using a special driver. With this infrastructure in place, drivers only need to be managed on the print servers instead of managing them on every computer in the infrastructure. This approach works well for many environments, especially virtual environments.

triCerat – http://www.tricerat.com – is a leader in the development of third-party tools for managing complex virtual desktop (VDI) and server-based computing (SBC) environments. Whether is desktop management, security or print management, our solutions can help. Our tools are used in many different types of environments – be it Citrix, VMware or Terminal Services.

