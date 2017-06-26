Introducing Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure 1.0
Today we’re proud to announce Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure 1.0! By combining Red Hat virtualization and storage technologies with a stable, proven operating platform, Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure is designed to help enterprises bring datacenter capabilities into locations with limited space, such as branch offices and other remote facilities.
Built on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat Gluster Storage, Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure provides simplified planning and procurement, streamlined deployment and management, and a single support stack for virtual compute and virtual storage resources. Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure is an ideal solution for remote/branch office or edge computing needs. Deployment is enabled by Ansible by Red Hat, and Red Hat CloudForms can be used to manage all the Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure installations in your enterprise via a single application.
Customers have been asking us for this type of an integrated solution, so we’re happy to offer this hyperconverged combination in a single SKU to satisfy that request.
Read the entire article here, Introducing Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure 1.0 – Red Hat Storage
via the fine folks at Red Hat.
