Introducing pass-through authentication for Office 365

In this, the second of two blog posts (read part one here), we will look at the process of installing Azure AD Connect with the new Pass-through Authentication option. I will then touch on “modern authentication” which has been around in the Office products for about a year now, but the interaction between modern auth and pass-through auth is particularly interesting when we start to thinkg about some of the more advanced features available in Microsoft’s product line-up.

NB: At the time of writing (January 2017), the Pass-through Authentication feature is in public preview. Do not use it in production.

A very mainstream configuration of Office 365 uses synchronised identity with password sync. This means that every time a user is authenticated, that authentication happens against Azure Active Directory rather than the on-premises AD. This was the configuration in our lab environment before the changes.

