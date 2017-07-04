Introducing Nutanix Calm Video: Application-Centric Automation
Calm provides application automation and lifecycle management for the Nutanix and public clouds, as part of the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform.
Calm orchestrates the provisioning, scaling and management of applications across multiple environments to make the entire IT infrastructure more agile and application centric. Organizations can now fully automate the provisioning of Hybrid Cloud architectures, scaling both multi-tiered and distributed applications across different cloud environments.
This video is from the fine folks at Nutanix.
