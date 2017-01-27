Introducing Microsoft Host Compute Service (HCS)

This post introduces a low level container management API in Hyper-V called the Host Compute Service (HCS). It tells the story behind its creation, and links to a few open source projects that make it easier to use.

Motivation and Creation

Building a great management API for Docker was important for Windows Server Containers. There’s a ton of really cool low-level technical work that went into enabling containers on Windows, and we needed to make sure they were easy to use. This seems very simple, but figuring out the right approach was surprisingly tricky.

Our first thought was to extend our existing management technologies (e.g. WMI, PowerShell) to containers. After investigating, we concluded that they weren’t optimal for Docker, and started looking at other options.

Next, we considered mirroring the way Linux exposes containerization primitives (e.g. control groups, namespaces, etc.). Under this model, we could have exposed each underlying feature independently, and asked Docker to call into them individually. However, there were a few questions about that approach that caused us to consider alternatives:

