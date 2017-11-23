Introducing Logs in Datadog

As any software engineer knows, logs are a critical resource for troubleshooting complex problems in production. They provide rich, open-ended context about exactly what happened, when, and where, to help you quickly determine the why. But working with logs can be a pain, to say the least, whether you rely on targeted use of grep or whether you’re running your own systems for log storage and management.

To make logs easy to collect, inspect, explore, and monitor, we are excited to announce that powerful log processing and management is now available in Datadog as a beta feature.

With this addition, we are bringing together in one platform all three pillars of observability: metrics, distributed tracing, and logs. By uniting these data types and making it possible to seamlessly pivot between them, we aim to make it easy to derive a deep, clear understanding of your infrastructure, applications, and the businesses they represent.

Via the fine folks at DataDog.